Francis Tiafoe goes to the next round of Wimbledon after winning in the 30th finals

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 01:15 CEST

The American Francis Tiafoe, number 57 of the ATP, won by 6-4, 6-4 and 6-4 in two hours and eight minutes to Vasek Popisil, Canadian tennis player, number 65 in the ATP, in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The Canadian player failed to break serve at all, while the American player did so 3 times. In addition, Tiafoe achieved a 74% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 77% of the service points, while his rival had a 56% first serve and 4 double faults, managing to win the 59% of service points.

In the round of 32 the American will face the Russian tennis player Karen khachanov, number 29 and seeded number 25.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. takes place on grass in the open air and during the course of it a total of 238 players face each other. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous phases of the championship and the guests. In addition, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 12 in London.