Francis Suárez: We have inspected the buildings in Miami

July 3, 2021

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Friday that they are working to give citizens peace of mind amid the tragedy surrounding the city after the building collapsed in Surfside.

During an interview with our colleague @carlaangola Suárez affirmed that the city council is doing everything possible to solve the needs of those affected.

He urged citizens to communicate to request part of the donations they have received for the victims and their families.

“People are worried and without a doubt it is important to do everything possible during these days so that people begin to feel more comfortable, in any way,” he said.

I also activate phone numbers for any alerts.

