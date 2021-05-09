Francis Suarez bought Bitcoin and Ethereum!

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez personally bought Bitcoin and Ethereum. Indeed, this was made known this Friday at the Ethereal Virtual Summit virtual event.

Indeed, in conversations with Decrypt editor-in-chief Daniel Roberts, Mayor Francis Suarez said, “I bought Bitcoin and Ethereum.”

To recall, in February Mayor Francis Suarez indicated that he planned to personally purchase cryptocurrencies. Therefore, he was considering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

«I can buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. I haven’t fully prepared what I’m going to do, but those are the three I’m looking at.

Similarly, Francis Suarez indicated: «We will do it this week. I want to do it sooner rather than later, because the price keeps going up, the faster the better.

He also indicated that his intention was to open two accounts. Both in a personal capacity, one on Coinbase and one on Gemini.

“I’m friends with Brian and I’m friends with Tyler and Cameron, and I want to make sure they know that I support their platforms. In the same way, I want to pay them a little more and help them overcome by giving some publicity to their platforms.

Francis Suarez buys Bitcoin and Ethereum

In this regard, the mayor said: “I will never forget the moment. Specifically, it was the day the Senate passed the $ 1.9 trillion spending bill and it was headed to the President’s desk.

In addition, he added: “I’m buying it, that’s all. If the federal government is going to spend $ 1.9 trillion, then I think I need to have something. And this is definitely going to go up.

“Frankly, if the government spends another $ 2.2 trillion on an infrastructure bill, it will keep going up. There is simply no way it cannot. I don’t think people are going to want to stick with dollar denominated currencies. “

To better understand, President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 billion stimulus package, also known as the American Rescue Plan, was signed into law on March 12. That means Mayor Suarez bought Bitcoin at a price of about $ 57,000 and Ethereum at $ 1,800.

Is Miami becoming a crypto city?

To this end, Mayor Suarez has been one of the defenders of the crypto industry in recent months. Your personal purchase is just the latest in a long line of high-profile crypto moves coming out of Miami.

Earlier in the year, the mayor reported that he was building a team to help him develop his plans to get more involved in the crypto space.

“We would love to explore the platform, I am building my team. I’m going to make some important announcements.

Since then, proposals have been made to put government funds in Bitcoin. Additionally, Miami-Dade County residents learned that they will soon be able to pay taxes in cryptocurrency.

As is known, in February of this year he spoke about the possibility of paying his employees with Bitcoin. But not only that, he also proposed that taxes be paid with BTC. Currently, it is official.

Recently, on March 29, the highest institutional representative of the city came to comment in an interview that: “Bitcoin miners should move to Miami.”

Indeed, in an interview on Laura Shin’s Unchained podcast, the mayor of Miami expressed interest in attracting crypto mining companies to the city.

It is a wrong step to stop Bitcoin mining in New York

In such a way that, Francis Suarez, described as “a step in the wrong direction” that the New York Senate forward a bill to stop Bitcoin mining for three years. And thus evaluate its impact on the environment:

“It is a step in the wrong direction. Miami can mine Bitcoin with clean nuclear energy, we want to be the crypto mining capital of the world.

Finally, Francis Suarez is a man of action and from what it seems he has clear convictions. What do you think about it? Let me know in the comment box.

I close with this phrase by Paulo Coelho: “Before entering a battle, you have to believe in the reason for the fight.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related