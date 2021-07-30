in Tennis

Francis Roig: “I think Rafa can beat Djokovic at the US Open”

There is still a long way to go to the end of the American fast track tour, a tour that begins in Washington, continues in Toronto, Cincinnati and ends in New York. In several of these tournaments we will see Rafael Nadal, which returns to the slopes two months later. One of his coaches, Francis RoigHe left a comment this morning that we may have to rescue in the future. “Rafa hasn’t played for a long time, it won’t be an easy comeback, but he’s training very hard physically. I think he can beat Djokovic at the US Open.”

