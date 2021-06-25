Francis Ngannou was nominated for best MMA fighter by the ESPY awards

Francis Ngannou has officially entered as a nominee for the ESPYS for Best MMA Fighter. His name has been listed along with three other great martial artists, which are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Amanda Nunes, and Rose Namajunas. Except for the retired Russian fighter, each nominee is a current UFC champion in their respective division.

While Namajunas is the women’s strawweight champion, Nunes is the double women’s champion, ruling the bantamweight and featherweight divisions, Ngannou sits at the top of the food chain as a heavyweight champion. Although the four nominees were announced earlier this month, the news took a while to reach ‘The Predator’ who learned hours ago from his manager Marquel Martin.

After receiving the good news, ‘The Predator’ celebrated by showing their unique dance moves and you can see them in the following video uploaded by the account @espnmma

The UFC heavyweight champion expressed his joy at the nomination on his twitter account: “Wow, I just found out that I’ve been nominated for Best MMA Fighter by ESPYs along with some legendary champions! Thanks @ESPYS And most importantly to my fans for the support! This is a vote that is up to you. Let’s go AFRICA, WE ARE HERE #AFRICASON »

