Francis Ngannou wants to face Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury

Following last weekend’s win over Stipe Miočić, now-brand new UFC heavyweight world champion Francis Ngannou said he would like to venture into the world of boxing to face two of today’s figures in the division of the strongest, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

As of now, many opportunities open up for the native of Batié, Cameroon, including the possibility of getting into boxing, for which he had already been tempted by Dillian Whyte, recently crowned champion of the Council’s diamond belt. World Boxing Championship (WBC), after his victory against Alexander Povetkin.

Ngannou gave a note to ESPN MMA and asked about the possibility of facing in the near future Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, the world champions who have already agreed in two bouts to unify the titles in 2021, he said: This will be in the future. I’m going to box.

And I add: «My main dream has always been noble art. I veered off to MMA, which I love, but I still have something to accomplish in boxing. “.

Champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua