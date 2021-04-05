Francis Ngannou wants to box with Tyson Fury

The new UFC heavyweight champion, Francis NgannouHe wants to make his leap to boxing to fight against the best fighters in the category.

Ngannou dispatched Stipe Miocic in two rounds in his last fight, proving his punch.

The UFC fighter has once again expressed his interest in getting into a ring, signaling his desire to face the WBC world heavyweight champion, Tyson fury.

Since Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor shared the ring in August 2017, many have been UFC fighters who have sought to move into boxing.