Francis Ngannou

The UFC 249 undercard is apparently coming up big.

The full weights Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik they were going to face in the stellar fight of UFC Columbus, but the fight would be in plans to be part of the event of the April 18th.

The President of UFC, Dana White revealed to Brett Okamoto from ESPN that the event will have new and already scheduled fights, after the coronavirus will force the loss of three events in the month of March. Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik would be one of those fights.

Rozenstruik comes from knocking out

to Overeem in UFC Washington to the 4:56 of the

last round. That was his last victory for TKO and saved him from

his first defeat in MMA. Jairzinho is undefeated and is

known for his strong striking with 9 wins for KO / TKO.

After the fight, he asked

confront Francis Ngannou, who is being the new

full weights face.

Ngannou He’s been asking about a fight for months. He saw action twice in 2019, when he knocked out former champions Cain Velasquez Y Junior Dos Santos. He wants a chance at the belt, but UFC you will shortly be programming the trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

UFC 249 It will be held on April 18 in a place that has not been revealed.