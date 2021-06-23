Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis 2 in plans for September

The second chapter between Francis Ngannou Y Derrick Lewis it already has a possible new date for its realization.

Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting reported on Wednesday morning that, although the plan was to pair both Heavyweights for August 7, due to organizational conflicts the idea now is to move the fight to September.

Ngannou captured the division belt by knocking out Stipe Miocic in the UFC 260, and although he welcomed the possibility of a super-fight with the former 205-pound champion, Jon jones, was always open to avenging the loss he suffered to Lewis in mid-2018.

Lewis, number two in the ranking, reached four wins in a row last February with a brutal KO in the second round of Curtis blaydes.

Since his lackluster win over Ngannou, the Louisiana native has stacked a 5-2 record.

