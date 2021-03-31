Francis Ngannou vs. Alistair Overeem

By Edwin Pérez – On March 27, UFC 260 will take place, a card that stands out for its main fight, which will feature the rematch between the heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, and the knockout artist, Francis Ngannou.

While the date of the event arrives, we invite you to relive the encounter between Ngannou and Alistair Overeem (UFC 218 – 2017), a fight that ended in just one round, with Ngannou giving us one of the scariest knockouts in UFC history, and one of the best knockouts of 2017:

Follow me on Facebook: Edwin Pérez

Email: edwinperez92mma@gmail.com

WhatsApp and Telegram: (+57) 3195629062