The President of UFC, Dana White, cares about his fighters and puts safety first during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why every fighter in the organization is undergoing preventive exams.

But apparently, to those who can make money.

For example, the straw and veteran weight of UFC, Randa Markos return from UFC Brasilia and was not examined, even though she traveled internationally and came home “Without feeling good.”

However, Francis Ngannou, who is the heavyweight favorite, is expected to have his fight on his feet. So, “The Predator”, already passed an exam.

“They tested me, they tested me for COVID-19, so I suppose they tested other fighters, which is a positive thing, and it makes you feel a little safer to be around with those people,” said Ngannou to Submission Radio. “It was the UFC. It was the doctor, but through the UFC. He was not very worried. This has caused more panic than actual pain itself. We are just panicking. “

The organization had to postpone three of its events in March after restrictions were placed on events with a mass audience. At the moment it is not known when UFC will have new dates this 2020 to specify the fights already scheduled.

“There is a possibility that he may be fighting on the UFC 249 card, but they have to solve everything.”, said Ngannou “As for now, it looks like they have a place, but they have to double-check and see how they can safely handle this event for people.”

UFC 249 It is scheduled for April 18 at a place and date to be announced.