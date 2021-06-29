Francis Ngannou speaks after interim bout announcement at UFC 265

Francis Ngannou – UFC

Monday afternoon, UFC surprised everyone by confirming the match between Derrick Lewis Y Ciryl Gane for the interim belt. The fight will be the main event at UFC 265. The surprise was that the linear belt was won by Francis Ngannou three months ago.

After the match is confirmed, the linear champion Francis Ngannou went to his social networks and showed his dissatisfaction with the decision of UFC. At first, the Cameroonian remembered when he asked to face Jairzinho Rozenstruik for the interim belt, when the former champion Stipe Miocic I didn’t defend him nine months ago.

I remember my interim title fight against Jairzinho…. oh wait 🙄 – Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 28, 2021

“I remember well my fight for the interim belt against Jairzinho, oh wait”, replied the linear champion in his Twitter.

On the occasion, Ngannou knock out Jairzinho in just seconds, but the fight was not for the interim belt. About ten months later, in UFC 260, Francis knock out Stipe Miocic in the second round and was crowned heavyweight champion.

As well as recalling his frustrated attempt for an interim belt in the past, Francis Ngannou He also quoted a tweet from Ariel helwani where he spoke of the decision of UFC.

“Nothing has been true here”, wrote Ngannou in what he wrote Helwani.

Ciryl Gane Y Derrick Lewis they will face en UFC 265 for the interim belt. The event is scheduled for August 7, in Houston Texas. In the co-star, Amanda nunes will defend his bantamweight belt against Julianna Pena.

