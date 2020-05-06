PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 17: Francis Ngannou of Cameroon celebrates his KO victory over Cain Velasquez in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 17, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC / Zuffa LLC via .)

Now that everything is ready for Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik They meet this Saturday, at UFC 249, not everything is happiness for the card fighters.

One of the most feared in the heavyweight division of UFC, Francis Ngannou He confessed the difficulty in staying in focus for his front fight, the Surinamese in full coronavirus pandemic and reprogramming of billboards.

“Everything has been very exhaustive, very frustrating. It’s hard to stay motivated and train every day without knowing if the fight is going to happen or not. You are always suspicious if it will happen or not, and you have to keep the same intensity for the fight ”, said Ngannou in interview for MMA Fighting.

Ngannou He also explained that the process of canceling or postponing a fight can cause a sizeable bias in preparing a high-level fighter. Not being clear can impair the mental input necessary for a fight of great importance.

“Between each cancellation is a new schedule, there is always a day when as if the fight was postponed, that’s why we put everything off, and in our minds, we don’t know what will happen. Some days after that, it was rescheduled on another date, and you have to put yourself back together and return to training ”, I confess.

Forced to train in a totally different scenario than normal, since the number of coaches and teammates has to be reduced to respect social isolation, the full weight clarified that his preparation is not the idea for a fight. For the striker, he agreed to continue the fight to continue within the event.

“The reality is that things are not like before. I just need to make it work somehow. I think we are all going through that. This is not exclusive just for me. Therefore, all fighters are dealing with it. Maybe someone has a better way of dealing with it, or they adjust a lot. It’s strange. They are not the best conditions one would like to be in, but, in the end, it remains a kind of challenge that can be accepted. Therefore, we accept “, concluded.

The fight between full weights, the winner could secure the opportunity to be the next challenger to the winner of the trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.