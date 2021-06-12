Francis Ngannou rejects Derrick Lewis: “I want Jon Jones”

Francis Ngannou – UFC

Through Ariel Helwani we learned in April that Francis Ngannou had refused to face Derrick Lewis in the first defense of the UFC World Heavyweight Championship. So the reason was the promptness of the proposed date.

“UFC has offered Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis for July 12, my sources tell me. However, the time was not right for Ngannou (and I don’t blame him, he just won the belt). The most important story here, in my opinion, is that, for now at least, they don’t seem interested in waiting for Jones.

“At least for now, June 12 is not viable, will you ask Jones again? Maybe But Lewis is ready, waiting and available. I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to put together a rematch by late summer or fall. It seems that right now they are not interested in accepting the price of Jon Jones ”.

Francis Ngannou rejects Derrick Lewis for Jon Jones

Through the same monarch of the heaviest division we now confirm that Francis Ngannou rejects Derrick Lewis again (via TMZ Sports):

“I want Jon Jones, definitely. I don’t care about anything other than what is being said. I would love that fight. I love that fight. I also have size, I am also strong.

“I am impressed, I know he is very skilled, very talented, but we are both men. It would absolutely knock him out. The assault doesn’t matter. “

