Francis Ngannou promises that he will be the heavyweight champion for a while

Yes Francis Ngannou came to capture the belt of the Full Weights, which was what ended up happening, the question that surely many asked themselves before the UFC 260 it was who could remove the crown in case that scenario occurred.

The 34-year-old Cameroonian became the first African to win the Heavyweight belt thanks to a KO in the second round against whom many consider the best exponent of the division Stipe Miocic, in the stellar of the PPV.

Two days after his historic triumph that allowed him to reach five consecutive finishes, Ngannou released a statement detailing what it means to finally be a champion and anticipates that it will be that way for a long time.

Here we are. CHAMP 👑 Finally got a hold of the belt & this is going to be for a while.

This right here is more than a belt, but a symbol of hope and dedication, it shows how far you can go if you believe in you and doesn't matter how far behind you are, doesn't matter how many

I finally captured this belt and this is going to be like this for a long time. This here is more than a belt, but a symbol of hope and dedication. Show how far you can go if you believe in yourself, and no matter how far you are, no matter how many obstacles you find on the way (and believe me, they can be many), you can overcome them and reach your goals because the only one it’s you and nobody else”.

Although most likely Ngannou’s first starting defense will be in a rematch against Derrick Lewis, the possibility of a super-fight with the former Semi-Complete champion, Jon jones, It is a door that still time ».