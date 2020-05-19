UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou opened as the bookies’ favorite in a possible super fight against UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Ngannou and Jones have been coming and going on social media lately with social media posts about a possible super heavyweight fight between two of the UFC’s biggest stars. Jones would gain weight to face Ngannou in what would undoubtedly be one of the biggest fights in UFC history. Now sportsbooks are springing into action.

Online sports betting on Tuesday opened the betting odds for a possible fight between Ngannou and Jones. See the odds according to BestFightOdds.com’s twitter post

Ngannou opened as a betting favorite with a odds of -160. That means a $ 160 bet would win you $ 100. Jones opened as a betting favorite with a odds of +130. That means that a $ 100 bet would win you $ 130.

It’s very rare to see Jones as a gambling underdogConsidering he has essentially been undefeated in his career, save for a controversial DQ loss to Matt Hamill in 2009. Jones has been one of the most dominant champions in UFC history since he won the light heavyweight title in 2011, but lately it seems his victories have not been blunt, earning controversial decisions over Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes in their last two fights.

In the meantime, Ngannou has been on a streak with first-round knockout wins about Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez and Curtis Blaydes in their last four fights. At present Ngannou is one of the most fearsome men in MMA. In a possible showdown against Jones, Ngannou would have the size and power advantage. However, Jones still has to resort to his fight, making it an extremely intriguing matchup.