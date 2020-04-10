Francis Ngannou, was one of the fighters who had an agreed fight, on the undercard of the UFC 249 event, now he will not fight this April 18.

However, in a recent publication on his instagram account “Predator”, he said he was happy and proud of the effort made to try to carry out the event.

April 18 will not happen but everything is fine, I am personally happy and proud of the dedication and commitment of @ufc and @danawhite. Thanks for trying so hard 🙏 #StayStrong # UFC249

The French national and native of Cameroon, was the favorite in his fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, according to the bookies, which would have led him to his fourth consecutive victory and could have brought him closer to another opportunity for the championship, an opportunity he already had on January 20, 2018 when he was unable to defeat Stipe Miočić, who remains the champion.