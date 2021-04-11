Francis Ngannou hopes to be able to fight Jon Jones, although he thinks Stipe Miocic is a tougher opponent than Jones

By Edwin Pérez – Following his knockout win over Stipe Miocic in the UFC 260 main event, Francis Ngannou became the new heavyweight champion, and his next fight was expected to be against Jon Jones.

The problem is that things between Jones and the Octagon company do not go through a good time, with Jones asking to be released from his contract, and with reports that the UFC offered Ngannou a rematch with Derrick Lewis instead of the meeting with Jones.

Despite everything, Ngannou hopes that the fight with Jones will be agreed, and so he expressed in a recent installment of the podcast Hotboxin ‘with Mike Tyson (via MMA Junkie):

“Anyone in this position would like to be compensated. Basically a guy like Jones, he’s been around for a long time and he’s been playing this sport, and (the UFC) grows. I think there is nothing wrong (in wanting a better payment). But I don’t know what the deal is like. I would like that fight to happen, it would definitely be fight number 1 ”.

And should the UFC reach an agreement to organize the fight, Ngannou knows that he has to watch out for a fighter of such a level as Jones, although Ngannou admits that he considers Miocic more difficult than Jones:

“Jon Jones definitely has more tools in his pocket than Stipe, but I’m not sure if he’s tougher than Stipe.”

Follow me on Facebook: Edwin Pérez

Email: edwinperez92mma@gmail.com

WhatsApp and Telegram: (+57) 3195629062