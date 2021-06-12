Francis Ngannou does not give up and insists on a confrontation with Jon Jones

The newly crowned heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, does not give up the idea of ​​fighting Jon Jones in his first title defense.

Although the UFC president confirmed to the press that it would be Derrick Lewis, # 1 contender in the heavy division, who would face the Cameroonian in his first defense; Ngannou recently claimed that he prefers the fight with Jones.

Following Francis’s coronation as the 265-pound monarch, much was said and ‘Bones’ was supposed to be the first challenger. But after several back and forth, Dana White decided to leave the negotiations with Jones behind and give Lewis a chance.

But ‘The Predator’ in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, assured that he wants to fight Jon Jones.

“I want Jon Jones, definitely. I don’t care what was said, I would love that fight. “

Jones, a former 205-pound champion, vacated his title after a lengthy reign of nearly ten years. Jon expressed his intentions to move up to 265 pounds to challenge the category champion. But for the UFC president, the idea of ​​this showdown was slowly lagging behind.

Recall that a month ago, White made it clear that he could not accommodate Jon’s financial claims. In fact, he even suggested he better consider retiring from MMA.

The still ranked # 1 pound-for-pound later stated that he did not plan to return to the Octagon in 2021. Jones stated that he would continue his conditioning and preparation for his heavyweight debut. Which he estimates to do in the year 2022.

But Francis Ngannou maintains the illusion of carrying out the fight with Jones.