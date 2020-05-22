According to recent statements by the fighter himself, The UFC has neither accepted that Jon Jones face Francis Ngannou in a super fight nor that he go up to full weight.. The company, always according to the World Semi-Complete Weight Champion, thinks that he could earn more money with PPV sales in his next fight. Therefore, despite the interest of both gladiators, it will be necessary to wait for the confrontation to take place. It may happen in 2021.

Francis Ngannou answers Jon Jones

Now it’s time for “The Predator” to speak, answered like this in Twitter to his partner’s comments, also referring to his own plan for the future in the situation in which he finds himself:

2) No title fight, no super fight, who knows when going to be my next fight 😤. Hope it’s not in another 11 months or so. #ThisIsSucks – Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 22, 2020

– In my opinion, UFC is not willing to do this fight with Jon unless it’s for what it’s worth.

– No title fight, no super fight, who knows when my next fight will be. I hope it won’t be in 11 months.

No one doubts that Ngannou should be a challenger to the World Heavyweight Championship but at the same time Daniel Cormier continues to be the favorite to have a third fight with Stipe Miocic for the title. And it seems that the company prefers to do the same even if they have to keep the Cameroonian fighter waiting.

On the other hand, the division monarch seems to be unwilling to fight soon, while both Cormier and Ngannou are. It’s more, “DC” has even been interested in facing this. So perhaps the best idea at the moment is for that match to take place to determine a new challenger.