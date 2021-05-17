Francis Morales defeated Gadatamen Taylor

Yesterday afternoon in Ripollet a professional evening was held with the dispute of three fights, all of them four rounds.

At welterweight, the Catalan Francis Morales (5-0-1, 1 KO) beat on points Gadatamen Taylor (2-3-1, 0 KO) in a highly contested and even match, with the judges choosing Morales.

In the cruiserweight, the Moroccan resident in Barcelona Aazddin Aajour (3-1-2, 2 KO) defeated the Romanian debutant Catalin Dalcaran (0-1) by TKO in the second round.

Aajour-Dalcaran

While at super middleweight, the English Ben ridings (3-1, 0 KO) clearly beat the Russian based in the Valencian Community on points Elkhan bairamov (1-11, 1 KO).

Ridings-Bairamov