Francis Lee directing Josh O’Connor in his next horror movie

The director Francis Lee, responsible for films such as ‘Tierra de Dios’ (2017) and ‘Ammonite’ (2020) revealed in Esquire that he is already working on a new horror project without a defined title that has Josh O’Connor as the protagonist. Actor and director already coincided in the aforementioned ‘Land of God’.

Lee did not want to go into detail about the possible plot, although we know that it will be a novel adaptation and that it will be “a horror film with strong elements of ‘class and weirdness’, about a sad and lonely young man in a desert peak.”

There is also no data on the possible role of O’Connor, an actor who reached his highest level thanks to his portrayal of Prince Charles in the hit Netflix series ‘The Crown’.