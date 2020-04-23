As we reported last summer, author Suzanne Collins returns to the universe of ‘The Hunger Games’ to create a new prequel to Lionsgate. Months later the project is official and a story titled ‘The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes’ reach the big screen under the direction of Francis Lawrence, who has already taken over ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay. Part 1 ‘(2014) and’ Mockingjay. Part 2 ‘(2015).

Collins will act as executive producer and adapt with Michael Arndt the script of this novel to be published on May 21. We also know that Collins’s book will focus on the history of the origins of President Snow, a role played by Donald Sutherlanden in the franchise.

The novel will arrive 12 years after the first work was published in 2008. In it the young Coriolanus Snow is described as a teenager who sees himself with the privilege of looking for something else … He is friendly and charming and, in addition, a hero . In short, a very different character from the evil dictator that we met in previous novels and movies.

The story will be established 64 years before the events of the trilogy, beginning on the morning of the tenth edition of the Hunger Games, where Coriolanus Snow is assigned as the mentor of the young tribute from District 12.

“Lionsgate has always been the film home of The Hunger Games and I am delighted to return to them with this new book,” said Collins. “From the beginning, they have treated the source material with great respect, honoring the thematic and narrative elements of the story. and forming an amazing team both in front of and behind the camera. It is my pleasure to meet Nina, Francis and Michael to adapt the novel and share their remarkable talents, once again, with the world of Panem. I look forward to collaborating with them as we bring The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes to theaters around the world. “

Regarding his new work, Collins previously said: “With this book, he wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are and what we perceive for our survival. The period of reconstruction 10 years after the war, commonly known as the Dark Days, As the country of Panem recovers, it provides fertile ground for the characters to confront these questions and thus define their views of humanity. “

Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutchersony and Liam Hemsworth, the first film came in 2012 with a worldwide gross of $ 694.4 million. In total, the four installments of the film franchise have grossed $ 2.968 million, with the second highest grossing being the second installment, ‘The Hunger Games: On Fire’ with $ 865 million.

Logically, at the moment, it is not possible to speak of dates, since we will have to wait to see for how long the pandemic will affect this and many other productions. What is certain is that when the novel comes out in May it will be destined to become a movie.