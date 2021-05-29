Francis I will also have an electric ‘Popemobile’

Updated Monday, May 24, 2021 – 14:15

The American Fisker will deliver it to him in 2022. 10 years ago, Renault did the same with a Kangoo to Benedict XVI and, in 2020, Toyota adapted a Mirai with a hydrogen battery.

The US manufacturer Fisker will deliver a 100% electric pope mobile to Pope Francis I.

The US manufacturer Fisker will deliver a 100% electric pope mobile to Pope Francis I. The company has already communicated this to the pontiff in a private audience held with him last week by its co-founders, Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker.

The car will be based on the Ocean model, with an SUV body and whose production will begin in November next year. It will have an autonomy of up to 570 km and all-wheel drive in its most expensive versions. The automobile has already been made 16,000 reservations, with prices starting at $ 37,499 (almost 30,700 euros) in the US, while in Germany it will be offered from 32,000 euros.

The new electric ‘Papamvil’ will be based on the Fisker Ocean

In unity for Pope Francis A glass dome will be added to it and allow the Pontiff to give his blessings to the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square without any pollution or fumes. “I was inspired to read that Pope Francis I is very considerate of the environment and the impact of climate change for future generations. The interior of the car will contain a variety of sustainable materials, including rugs made from recycled plastic bottles from the ocean.” , has indicated Henrik Fisker.

This is the Renault Kangoo electric from 2012

It is not the first time that the highest representative of the Catholic Church receives an alternative vehicle. In 2012, Renault delivered, then to Benedict XVI, a 100% electric variant of the Kangoo van for his private trips. In addition, the Vatican fleet also has a fuel cell Toyota Mirai unit from the end of last year.

Toyota Mirai fuel cell delivered in 2020

