Franchy Cordero made a controversial play without knowing he had the ball

The dominican Franchy Lamb made one of the most controversial plays seen in the stadium of Los Boston Red Sox on the MLB .

Franchy Lamb who came with the plan to replace Andre Benintendi, started with a very peculiar catch that at first glance can be called uncomfortable, however, he did not know if the ball had hit the green monster or his glove.

Here the video:

Franchy, meet the Monster.

Monster, meet Franchy. pic.twitter.com/E6wWx11ldj – Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2021

Both Alex Cora as manager of the Boston Red Sox and Kevin Cash of the Tampa Rays, had a different point of view related to the issue:

“His reaction right away, I knew he had it,” Alex Cora said after the game, according to MLB.com. “There were a lot of people running. We were just trying to tell Xander (Bogaerts) to step on the bag. Right off the bat, I thought he was on the wall and suddenly he made the move. ” Cora said.

“It seemed so (he hit the wall), but I’m sure MLB I had too many camera angles to say no. From our point of view, we feel like it hit. I think even on replay, we feel like he got it right. ” Kevin Cash said.