The manager of River He recognized before an Italian media that the chance is latent. But of course, everything will be in the hands of the footballer: “He will decide; today he wants to respect his contract with Juve.”

Currently in Argentina with his family, and with one more year of contract at Juventus, Gonzalo Higuaín is always a name that is considered in the different passes markets of the ‘millionaire’ club. And this time, Enzo Francescoli was forceful. “He is a very important player for us, he grew up here and his father also played for River,” he said, in dialogue with Tutto Sport.

Enzo Francescoli, River’s manager spoke with https://t.co/VIHOhkxtHp about the possible return of Higuaín to the Millionaire. The Uruguayan opened the doors for him but sought to calm expectations: “He will decide, today he wants to respect the contract with Juve and we will see him later” pic.twitter.com/2cfaJFFUyO – TyC Sports (@TyCSports) May 2, 2020

“He will decide, today he wants to respect the contract with Juve and we will see it later,” added the Uruguayan. On the other hand, he denied information that spoke about the beginning of efforts to repatriate the ‘Pipa’: “They were just rumors, there was nothing official.”

On the other hand, Francescoli acknowledged that the return of a prodigal son such as Higuaín would be important: “Obviously for us it is important that the player wants to return, we will wait to speak with him officially in the future. It is always nice that a River idol can wear our shirt again. ”

Given the rumors of the Italian press, the manager of #River, Enzo Francescoli, referred to a possible return of ‘Pipita’ Higuaín. Is there an illusion in Núñez? pic.twitter.com/haUx3vjRAY – ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) May 2, 2020

Beyond the fact that he has one season left to fulfill the cast of Turin, his chances of being a starter are increasingly slimmer. That is why the possibility of returning to the club of his loves takes more strength to put a finishing touch to his career.