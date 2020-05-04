With football slowed by the coronavirus pandemic and with the expectation of the resumption of activity in the different leagues, today the topic most talked about is the possible departure of players or the arrival of reinforcements to the teams.

Without going any further, in River The possible return to the club of two historical figures such as Gonzalo Higuaín and Radamel Falcao. Although no one doubts the technical qualities of the forwards, the economic reality of the Argentine soccer clubs makes it difficult to repatriate the scorers.

Enzo spoke on this subject Francescoli, River’s technical secretary, who sought to tone down the sayings of D’Onofrio who a few days ago warned that “they are always welcome.” In dialogue with Olé, Enzo assured that “everyone is free to fantasize, but the reality is that with Higuaín, Falcao or any player currently in Europe it is increasingly difficult to consider the possibility of a return due to the enormous distances economic between our football and those who are. “

For the avoidance of doubt, the manager added that “I always said it about those who returned and those who could not: it is very important for the player to return.” The truth is that Pipita Higuaín still has a contract with Juventus and spoke in favor of ending his contract there despite the fact that he is now in Argentina for personal reasons.

Falcao’s case, currently in the Turkish Galatasaray, is more complicated. The Colombian has a contract for three more years with the institution and it will be very difficult for him to leave there. “If they are in great condition there, they will have to leave a lot of things. The club will do everything possible but there are things that get out of hand. And that’s where I insist that it depends a lot on the player“Francescoli closed.

