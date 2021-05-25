Francesca Di Lorenzo defeated Priscilla Hon in the Roland-Garros qualifying round

05/25/2021

On at 18:15 CEST

The american Francesca Di Lorenzo, number 160 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and forty-four minutes by 7-5 and 6-3 to the australian player Priscilla Hon, number 162 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

The Australian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, while Di Lorenzo managed it 6 times. Likewise, the American tennis player had a 79% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and achieved 56% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her rival was 60%, she committed 2 double faults and achieved 47% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) previously has a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to get into the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must achieve as many points as possible. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players participate. It also takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.