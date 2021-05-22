Francesc Arnau, the sports director who rescued Oviedo

05/22/2021 at 2:20 PM CEST

EFE

The figure of the former goalkeeper Francesc Arnau, who died this Saturday, will be remembered so much for his sports career in Barcelona and Malaga as for his brief but intense career as a sports director in the Malacitano team and in the Real Oviedo, where he arrived in 2019 to re-float a club in decline that made water in the offices.

The Catalan was formed in the lower categories of FC Barcelona, ​​a team with which he made the leap to professional football at the end of the nineties and made his debut in the Champions League, after which time he signed for Málaga, the club in which he developed his career and where he also made his debut in the offices.

It was in 2011 when, after 135 league games and almost 13,000 minutes as a professional, he hung up his gloves to join the structure of the sports management of the Malacitano club, where he held the deputy director of the Academy.

There he carried out the work of sports director from 2015 until the 2017-2018 season, in which he was replaced by Mario Husillos after disagreements with the club’s management, led by Al Thani.

His next sporting adventure led him to Oviedo, a city in which he has lost his life with only 46 years and where he was in charge of the sports management since the winter market of the 2019-2020 season.

Arnau then arrived in Oviedo where the head of the field, the Mexican Joaquín del Olmo, and the blue technical secretary, Michu, had left his post in just a few months, so he soon became a strong man of the carbayone structure.

The former goalkeeper signed a winter market that saved the club’s category in its most difficult year since the return in 2015 to professional football, with the arrival of Lunin (Real Madrid) and Luismi (Valladolid) as the main bastions.

This campaign did not experience good transfer markets neither in summer nor in winter, but the Catalan was already involved in the preparation of a new project for next season, in which he still had a contract with the club and in which the first decision To settle was the continuity or not of Cuco Ziganda as a technician.

The signs of condolence for his loss have flooded social networks, where both his clubs and former teammates have already shown the immense pain left by his loss.