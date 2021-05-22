Francesc Arnau, former player of Barcelona and Malaga and sports director of Oviedo, dies

Real Oviedo has reported the death of its sports director, the historic exporter Francesc Arnau. The former FC Barcelona and Málaga CF footballer held the position at the Carbayón club since November 2019.

“Our sports director, Francesc Arnau Grabalosa, has passed away. We deeply regret his loss and we accompany his family in these difficult times. Rest in peace,” they reported on twitter.

(News in development)