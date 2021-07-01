France’s wardrobe is a powder keg

06/30/2021

The early elimination of France in the European Championship has exposed internal tensions, as reported by the French press on Wednesday, which points to personal disagreements in the dressing room and friction between the players’ families.

The RMC channel was the first to report a discussion between Adrien Rabiot’s mother and the families of Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappé, in the stands of the Burcharest stadium, where the world champion lost in the round of 16 to Switzerland in the round penalties.

The newspaper “L’Equipe” echoes especially today the alleged bad atmosphere in the French dressing room Directed by Didier Deschamps.

He points out that the call of Karim Benzema was not the trigger for the bad atmosphere, as some predicted, and it was, for example, the friction between Mbappé and Giroud in the friendly against Bulgaria before the European Championship.

Giroud secretly accused the young forward of not passing the ball to him. Mbappé responded a few days later at a press conference and acknowledged that the words of his partner hurt him, whom he reproached for having gone to the press to express his complaints, rather than speaking with him.

This incident somehow divided the players, who positioned themselves on one side or the other.

Injuries during the tournament also affected the group, especially that of Ousmane Dembélé, who left the concentration after the second game against Hungary (1-1), due to an ailment that will force him to undergo surgery and a four-month break.

The absence of Dembélé left the group without one of the figures that most unite within the dressing room for its jovial character. Antoine Griezmann, his teammate at Barcelona, ​​especially felt the march of the winger.

Precisely the physical management of the players in the national team has been questioned. Lucas Digne and Lucas Hernández registered physical problems and left the left back without a specialist.

Finally, it is noted that the restrictions imposed in relation to family visits did not sit well either..

These reports are added to those of the RMC channel, which pointed out that Rabiot’s mother, Veronique, reproached Pogba’s relatives because the player had lost the ball that led to a tie for three of the Swiss, in the 90th minute.

Veronique, who has a reputation for relentless management of her son Adrien Rabiot’s career, also reproached the Mbappé for the forward’s failure on the penalty that condemned France.

The images of the dispute in the seating area reserved for relatives have been around France.

Although the elimination in the second round has been the biggest disappointment “bleu” in a decade, “L’Equipe” suggests that Deschamps will probably continue until his contract ends at the end of the 2022 World Cup.

The president of the French Football Federation (FFF), Noel Le Graet, has already announced that he has to sit down and talk with the coach.