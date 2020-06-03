I warned you a few days ago, exactly the same Tuesday, the 26th in which the citizen George Floyd died as a result of a brutal police action in Minneapolis that has not only shocked the United States, but the entire world: “I want to be known as a boy who Take care of the fans, who want to build an incredible legacy. My goal is to help more black people play tennis, to be a good role model. “

Frances Tiafoe (Hyattsville, United States; 22 years old) was expressing himself through the ATP website, prolonging a speech that actually comes from afar. The boy, from a family of immigrants from Sierra Leone, not only wants to become a figure of the racket, but also aspires to make his mark and understands that sport is a perfect platform. “I play for young people and for the desire that more black people practice it. That is my goal. Serena and Venus [Williams] They already did a great job, or James [Blake] in due course, but we need more. I want to give all those boys and girls the opportunity ”, I anticipated at the end of last year.

And, following the death of African-American Floyd, the tennis player has definitely taken the step. “Enough is enough!”, It is pronounced in a video. But it doesn’t do it alone. Supported, hands up, Serena, Cori Gauff, Gael Monfils, Jo-Wilfred Tsonga, Naomi Osaka. A total of 30 outraged and fed up voices. Canadian Ayan Broomfield, her partner, also a professional, claims: “We must unite, regardless of our social status, gender or background.” The player poses with a shirt with the inscription equality. He, now the 81st in the world, does so with one in which a black raised fist pierces the silhouette of Africa from north to south.

And retrieves a phrase from Martin Luther King: “Our lives begin to end the day we remain silent about things that matter.” Then, symbolically, both put their rackets on the ground and raise their arms asking for peace, to end the nightmare historically suffered by African Americans in the United States. Yesterday there were many, recently Floyd and, “Am I next?” Asked the 16-year-old Gauff, a couple of days ago.

Tiafoe knows what he is talking about, because neither he nor his family had anything easy. Constant and Alphina, her parents, escaped Sierra Leone’s bloody war in the mid-1990s and landed separately in the United States. They met in Washington, where one worked as a bricklayer and the other as a nurse, and in 1998, as they fought to settle down in search of a prosperous future, of the dream opportunity, the twins Frances and Franklin arrived in the world. The father then began working at a high-performance center, assembling, maintaining, and repairing the complex’s 15 tracks. He was the only black hired. Their performance was so good that those responsible allowed the Tiafoe to settle on the spot, in a small warehouse of 50 square meters in which two massage tables were used as beds.

Constant spent the hours there, from coast to coast, while Alphina worked night shifts. And, of course, the racket was a natural story. “Tennis chose me, not me, tennis,” says Frances, whose talent did not go unnoticed by the American Federation (USTA). He was receiving aid and ended up landing on the elite, seeking to fill the immense void that the country has since the Couriers, Agassi, Sampras or Roddick, the latter in the new century, gradually disappeared from the map. America wants a star, but Tiafoe wants much more.

“People come to the United States looking for a better life, and the last thing they aspire to is robbing a bank or doing evil. My parents worked very hard ”, he recalled three years ago, when he began to enter the noble area of ​​the professional circuit while admiring the Argentine Juan Martín del Potro, and dreamed of following in the footsteps of Arthur Ashe, Yannick Noah, MaliVai Washington or the Williams sisters. Before, at 15, he had won the Orange Bowl, the most prestigious tournament for under 18s; At 17 he debuted in a Grand Slam, Roland Garros 2015, and rewinding towards childhood, with eight, he first set foot in Africa with his family.

“I want to win Grand Slams,” he repeats with conviction. So far, he has only won one title (Delray Beach, in 2018) and his roof is Australia’s fourth, last year. Since then, his explosive game has lost strength and has fallen in the ranking, after having managed to climb to 29th place with a unique and unpredictable style. Ahead are his compatriots John Isner (21st), Taylor Fritz (24th), Reilly Opelka (39th), Sam Querrey (45th), Tennys Sandgren (55th), Tommy Paul (57th) and Steve Johnson (63rd), but he you are expected with open arms.