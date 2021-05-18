France’s possible list for Euro 2021

05/17/2021 at 9:51 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

France coach Didier Deschamps will announce this Tuesday the list of 26 players with whom he will try to conquer the Eurocup. Les Bleus are paired with Portugal, Germany and Hungary in the ‘group of death’ but are still regarded as one of the top favorites to lift the continental trophy.

While is true that no significant changes are expected compared to last March’s list, Deschamps is on the lookout for Corentin Tolisso, Anthony Martial, Thomas Lemar and Ferland Mendy. The availability of these players can greatly condition the final decision of the French coach.

Possible goalkeeper list

No big news is expected in the goal, except perhaps the number of summoned. Deschamps has repeatedly stated that he prefers to have four goalkeepers in practice, but the demands of the competition may end up reducing the number of troops to three. Hugo lloris will occupy a position, so the remaining two will be fought by Steve Mandanda, Mike Maignan and Alphonse Areola.

Possible list of defenses

The position sacrificed in goal could be destined for the defensive line, and Theo Hernandez would be the great beneficiary. The full-back has had a sensational season at Milan, registering 8 goals and 7 assists over 44 games. Although it is true that he has not yet debuted with the absolute, his presence on the list cannot be ruled out, since one of his main competitors will not make it to the tournament. Ferland mendy, Real Madrid winger, has had muscle problems since last April, and will not be available until June 7.

Guessing aside, the defending line of the reigning world champion could be made up of Benjamin Pavard and Léo Dubois in the right lane, Lucas Hernández and Lucas Digne in the left lane and Raphaël Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Clément Lenglet and Kurt Zouma in the center of the rear. Dayot Upamecano, who has had a great season at Leipzig, could also appear on the list. Koundé and FofanaDespite having shown an excellent level in the footballing elite, they will play with the under-21s.

Possible list of midfielders

The center of the field will be the most disputed area. N’Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot and Paul Pogba They are recurring players in Deschamps’ calls, so their presence in the call is practically guaranteed. Steven Nzonzi, Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombélé could complete the engine room, although the presence of one of them could be sacrificed to make room for Corentin Tolisso.

The Bayern midfielder, operated last February for a tendon tear in the right quadriceps, returned to the green last Saturday against Freiburg. Didier Deschamps has a predilection for Tolisso, so it can be assumed that their presence in a list of 26 is practically assured.

Possible forward list

Both by gallon and by quality, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappé they seem to have the place secured. The rest of the offensive positions will be raffled between Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembélé, Wissam Ben Yedder, Anthony Martial and Thomas Lemar.

Anthony Martial seems practically out of the question. The Manchester United winger has not participated since March 29 due to an injury to his left knee. While it is true that he has already returned to training, he is still far from returning to the competitive rhythm.

Thomas lemarFor his part, he has had an excellent season at Atlético de Madrid, but he has been dragging muscular discomfort for several days. It seems that it will be available for the next day, but Deschamps will have to assess if he is in an optimal state to be called up.