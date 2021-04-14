France’s plan to reduce emissions

The legislators of the French National Assembly have approved in a preliminary vote a most interesting measure: a 2,500 euro subsidy to buy an electric bike in exchange for delivering the (predictably polluting) old car. The measure has been approved unanimously and is part of an expansion of the bicycle drive initiated by our neighboring country last year.

It is a measure similar to that of Finland, which has a program that allows access to help to buy an electric car, a public transport voucher or an electric bicycle when delivering a polluting car. According to Olivier Schneider, from the French Federation of Bicycle Users (FUB), “for the first time it is recognized that the The solution is not to make cars more environmentally friendly, but simply to reduce their number“.

France bets on the bicycle

France is betting very hard on the bicycle. Last year it launched a device at the state level that, with the aim of promoting the use of this type of transport, allowed up to 50 euros to be obtained to repair a bike. Between May 2020 and March 31 of this year, a total of 1.9 million people would have benefited from this measure, according to estimates from the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

The implementation of these government incentives and the rise of the pandemic have caused bicycle sales to break records in 2020. Last year alone 2.7 million bicycles were sold in France, 1.7% more than the previous year. The turnover of the sector amounted to 3,000 million euros, which represents a growth of 25% compared to 2019.

If we strictly stick to electric bicycles, 514,672 e-bikes were sold in 2020, which is why they already represent 29% of the market. That is one in five bikes sold in France are electric. Each of these bikes sells for an average of 2,079 euros, so the French government subsidy should be used to pay the full amount.

Taking a look at the Spanish market, and according to the Association of Brands and Bicycles of Spain (AMBE), the latest data (corresponding to 2019) reflect that one in ten bicycles sold in our borders were electric. In 2019 alone, 142,766 units were sold at an average price of 2,403 euros.

