Frances McDormand, the heart of ‘Nomadland’, on our May cover

Frances McDormand She was crowned Best Actress in the last edition of the Oscars thanks to her performance in ‘Nomadland’, the Chloé Zhao film that has brought critics and audiences around the world to her feet. She is one of the 10 fireproof divas to whom we dedicate an extensive report in our new issue. In addition, we speak exclusively with Angelina Jolie on ‘Those who wish my death’, one of the most anticipated releases of the month; Y Zack snyder gives us the keys to the long-awaited ‘The army of the dead’.

Javier Cámara and Fernando Trueba are the protagonists of the great premiere of the month in Spanish speaking. Actor and director tell us about their experience in the long-awaited ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’. In addition, and continuing with the reunions of our 75th anniversary, we brought together Ana Belén and Manuel Gómez Pereira, 25 years after the premiere of ‘Love seriously damages health’.

In our Multiscreen section, we talk to Javier Gutierrez on ‘Reyes de la noche’, which comes to Movistar +; Y Rodrigo Sorogoyen He welcomes us to the filming of ‘El doble’, the chapter he directs for the remake of ‘Stories to not sleep’.

1 Frances McDormand and 9 other fireproof divas

The brand new Oscar winner for ‘Nomadland’ leads a generation of actresses over 50 who show that good acting is beyond age.

2 Angelina Jolie: an industry icon

We speak, exclusively, with the actress, who premieres ‘Those who wish my death’, a film in which she plays an elite firefighter.

3 ‘Love seriously damages health’, 25 years later

After the reunions of ‘The orphanage’ and ‘Tierra’, this month it is the turn of Ana Belén and Manuel Gómez Pereira, protagonist and director of one of the most iconic comedies in the history of our cinema. Some luxury guests who join the celebrations of our 75th anniversary.

4 Zach Snyder brings out his ‘Army of the Dead’

After his version of ‘Justice League’, the director leaves the DC universe to resurrect this group of zombies led by Dave Bautista. He himself tells us how the experience has been.

5 Fernando Trueba and Javier Cámara: luxury tandem for ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’

After five years of silence, the director has returned behind the camera with the Colombian film that adapts the novel by Héctor Abad Faciolince and with an immense Javier Cámara. We chatted with both of them about the precious challenge of making this film.

6 What was not seen of the Oscars 2021

This is how we saw in the FOTOGRAMAS newsroom the great movie night in which ‘Nomadland’ rose as the undisputed winner.

7 Polyamory according to Colomo

8 Sorogoyen Stories

The director of ‘Anti-riot’ returns to television to take charge of one of the chapters of the remake of ‘Stories to not sleep’, with David Verdaguer and Vicky Luengo leading the cast. We spoke to him during filming.

9 Javier Gutiérrez: The King of the Waves

Javier Gutierrez is one of the protagonists of ‘Reyes de la noche’, a series set in the world of sports radio in the 80s that comes to Movistar + this month.

