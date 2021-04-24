Frances McDormand assures that she would kneel before Pedro Almodóvar to make a movie together

With just one day left before the highly anticipated Academy Awards for the best of the film industry, the stars have already been getting ready for the popular event. Undoubtedly, things this year will be different, although the organizers of the same released a statement to clarify that it is forbidden to receive the statuettes in a virtual way as was done in the delivery of the Golden Globes, the organization has been even greater with the objective to protect guests.

With two different venues to avoid crowds, the ceremony is ready despite the pandemic with only a slight delay in its celebration. Although it was also a difficult year for film premieres, many of the films managed to be released on streaming or VOD platforms, while others did have the opportunity to be projected on the big screen. One of the favorites throughout the awards season has been Nomadland – 100%.

The successful film has become a source of pride for the Chinese community due to the origin of the director Chloé Zhao, although earlier this year a great controversy was generated after old interviews with the filmmaker were revealed in which she claims to consider the United States his country and make some criticism against the Chinese government, which led to several censorship movements on the part of the same for not showing the tape.

The truth is Nomadland It has meant another important step for its protagonist, Frances McDormand, who also served as producer of the project, since it is expected that with this film she will get her third Oscar as Best Actress. Despite the fact that the interpreter already has the Academy Award for Fargo, Voluntary Kidnapping – 94% and 3 Ads for a Crime – 93% have assured that they are strongly interested in making a film with the Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar. This is what he commented during an interview for La Vanguardia:

I have written [a Almodóvar] many, many times, kneeling before him. I would love the opportunity for us to tell a story together.

This comment came after he revealed that he is currently studying several languages ​​with the intention of filming more films in different countries, this without trying to grow his career, but out of love for his work. In the same interview, she talked about how easy it has been for her to keep her work separate from her personal life, which has kept her on her feet all these years.

He assured that, although he does not have many things in common with Fern (his character in Nomadland), she has always sought to represent the people she knows or who raised her. According to his words, the idea of ​​making this film came after reading the book that inspired the film almost at the same time as seeing The Rider – 95% (of Chloé zhao) at the Toronto Festival. McDormand also said that this film about nomadic people works for Zhao as a bridge between the cinema he made without professional actors and his passage to the big franchises like the MCU with Eternals.