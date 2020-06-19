The fine to Google part of the data collection system that the company carries out in its Android operating system

According to the French authorities, the technology company did not sufficiently inform consumers about its data collection.

Furthermore, their practice of obtaining insights was considered to be “particularly intrusive”

It is relatively common for companies in the industry to get into trouble with the world’s governments. The reasons usually vary in severity and reason. Sometimes, especially with the largest players in the industry, their leading position is considered to be a risk to competition. There are also times when their activities jeopardize the integrity of consumers. Such is the case of the fight between Google and France.

Since January last year the government in Paris and the Alphabet subsidiary have been in the midst of a legal fight. This, as a result of a series of data collection activities on Android that, according to France, violate the legal framework created with the GDPR. Such a process would be the first in the entire European Union (EU) to prosecute a brand under that legislation. And according to AP, it has already been resolved against Google, costing it $ 56 million.

The French courts have just closed the trial that Google brought against the government authorities, considering that the fine of $ 56 million was not adequate. Faced with this resolution, the company not only promised to follow the mandate of the European government. He also said that appropriate changes will be made to his Android system to avoid a new conflict with the administration. Alphabet’s subsidiary, however, did not detail their nature.

Defeat for Google, victory in privacy

With this process, the EU authorities score a new goal in favor of the privacy of users in the area. And it is not the first time that a brand like Google has got into trouble. For example, in the United States (USA), Zoom was sued for leaking the data of a part of its users. Facebook also got into a similar conflict in Australia a few months ago. A year ago, AT&T was also involved in a similar accusation.

In this victory against Google, France (and the EU as a whole) are sending a very clear message to technology organizations. An idea that should be well known by now, but still occasionally causes problems for brands. Basically, from now on, privacy will be a priority for government institutions. With any luck, the behavior of the administration in Paris will be able to inspire other nations in the world.

However, it must also be recognized that the message is not as forceful as it could have been. True, $ 56 million is not a negligible amount. However, when it comes to a company like Google (which Statista says generates $ 160 billion a year) it means nothing more than a minor annoyance. Clearly, tech companies take privacy seriously, each for their own reasons. But in the future, a stronger blow may be necessary.

Other conflicts with government

Along with Google, other large companies in the market are in their respective legal proceedings against federal administrations. For example, Nissan and Spain strained relations when the automaker announced its intention to leave the country. Volkswagen is also quarreling with the Puebla government over its refusal to let it resume operations. And in the US, Amazon and eBay were accused of failing to combat deceptive products against the pandemic.

Of course, lawsuits is not the only way a company like Google can get into trouble with the government. As the BBC points out, the Trump administration rekindled the discussion around conflicts of interest in the political-industry relationship. According to Vox, the brands may also inadvertently be caught in the conflict between two nations. And Marketing Dive points out that there is also pressure from consumers to act.

