France will send parts; Marcelo Ebrard’s tour of Europe

MEXICO CITY. The secretary of External relationships, Marcelo Ebrard, confirmed that France will send this year a series of archaeological pieces to be exhibited in our country as part of the celebrations for the 200 years of the Independence of Mexico, 500 years of the meeting of cultures and 700 years of the foundation of Mexico-Tenochtitlan.

After signing the Statement of Intent Between the two nations for the Strengthening of Cooperation against Illicit Traffic in Cultural Property, the Foreign Minister referred to the request made personally by the President’s wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, in October of last year, for the loan of objects of historical value.

We are grateful that this year several very important pieces are going to be sent to Mexico, which will be exhibited in our country on the occasion of the commemorations that I have just mentioned ”.

Ebrard signed the agreement for the protection of cultural property together with the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The recovery and protection of cultural property in Mexico is a great cause for us and I am very pleased that France is also accompanying and supporting us in this initiative, despite the fact that our legal systems are very different and that we have not always had the same position, but this agreement is very positive and we appreciate the support of the government of President Macron and Minister Le Drian ”.

Previously, Mexico has accused the Paris auction houses Millon and Sotheby’s of profiting from hundreds of archaeological pieces that represent national historical heritage.

The Mexican Foreign Minister also visited the exhibition The Olmecs and the Cultures of the Gulf of Mexico.

DAMAGE TO HISTORICAL HERITAGE

The estate of La Cañada, in the mayor’s office of La Magdalena Contreras, a work dating from the 18th century and included in the National Catalog of Historical Monuments by the INAH, was affected on its façade and on the walls, after a coordinated operation by the Secretariat of Citizen Security of the CDMX to evict people who lived in the place. The Auxiliary Police guards the site.

Photo: Cuartoscuro

