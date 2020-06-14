Foreign students, regardless of their country of origin, will be authorized to return to the country

FRANCE.-The French authorities announced this Friday that they will gradually open their borders from July 1 when taking the recommendations presented by the European Commission.

French Foreign Ministers, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and of Interior, Christophe Castaner said that the opening will be carried out in a progressive and differentiated way according to the health situation of the different countries.

They added that foreign students, regardless of their country of origin, will be authorized to return to France and your applications for visa and residence permit will be a priority.

The French government is studying the possibility of ending the emergency sanitary measures imposed to deal with the COVID-19 July 10.

France It has softened many of its previous, stringent containment measures as the latest data shows signs that the spread of the virus may be losing steam in the country.