The government of France announced today that the country’s borders will continue to be closed, as well as those of the Schengen area, which it shares with the other member states of the European Union (EU), until further notice, despite the beginning of lack of confidence that will begin on 11 September. may.

“Our goal is for there to be a European doctrine for the reopening of the borders,” French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner explained in an interview with the LCI channel, quoted by the EFE news agency.

The official stressed that the objective is coordination across the EU and bilaterally.

In addition, he explained that the idea is that part of the Schengen Area can be circulated among the countries before reopening the external borders of the block.

Notre objectif, cest le dconfinement starting du # 11mai.

Il sera ncessairement progressif et suppose que nous fassions collectivement preuve dans les semaines qui viennent du mme civisme et du mme esprit de responsabilit.

For this, the representatives of the European States work in a bilateral framework with the intention of “finding the best solutions on the basis of reciprocity”.

Meanwhile, the priority is to facilitate derogations for cross-border workers or for other cases, such as families separated by borders.

The head of the Interior declined to comment on the possibility of traveling this next summer (which begins in June in the northern hemisphere), because “making projections for ten weeks is not serious.”

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has so far set the first two phases of the de-escalation on May 11 and June 1 respectively.

In this period, travel in France will be limited to a radius of 100 kilometers from the home, unless it can be justified for “compelling” professional or family reasons.

Yesterday, the government presented a bill to extend the state of health alert until July 24, which includes a mandatory 14-day quarantine for those who come from abroad without symptoms and an isolation of up to 30 days for those with a positive diagnosis. of coronavirus.

The newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche published today that the government already has a bill ready to postpone until September 27 and October 4 the two rounds of the municipal elections that should have been held in March and were delayed until 21 of June.

According to data reported by the French Ministry of Health, the country has 24,760 deaths, with 160 deaths in the last 24 hours, and 168,396 positive cases of coronavirus.

The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, in an interview published today by Le Parisien, warned that if the French relax in the fulfillment of confinement and if the number of patients does not drop sufficiently, the date of May 11 for the start de-escalation could be delayed.

