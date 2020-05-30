This same French government announced a plan to boost the national automobile industry, greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A crash plan of more than 8,000 million euros that has as its main axis in the promotion and promotion of electric and hybrid cars. In short, the least polluting cars. In addition to loans to manufacturers and investments in infrastructure, the French state has opted for a strong policy of incentives for the purchase of electric cars, aid that can reach 12,000 euros in some cases.

The French government has linked the recovery of the industry to the increase in sales of the least polluting cars, and has taken an important firm step to increase sales of electric cars, plug-in hybrids and conventional hybrids (HEV).

Up to 7,000 euros of aid to individuals who buy an electric car

In this context, from June 1 until the end of the year, the French State will increase the “ecological bonus” to 7,000 euros for private individuals who buy a new electric car whose price does not exceed 45,000 euros. For cars between 45,000 and 60,000 euros, the aid will be 3,000 euros. For companies, the maximum bonus will be 5,000 euros.

They must also meet a requirement, and that is that Aid may not exceed 27% of the price vehicle. This translates into practice in that the most affordable electric models currently cannot reach 7,000 euros of maximum aid, in the case of the electric SEAT Mii, the Volkswagen e-Up or the Skoda Citigo iV. To obtain the maximum aid, it is necessary that the price reaches at least 26,000 euros.

Conversion premium: another 5,000 euros if an old combustion car is delivered

There will also be a conversion premium of up to 5,000 euros for those who buy a plug-in electric or hybrid car (with at least 50 km of electric range), new or used, and deliver an old combustion car at the time of purchase. This aid is applicable if a pre-1997 gasoline car or pre-2001 diesel is delivered.

It will apply to a maximum of 200,000 cars, and approximately half of the French car park is eligible for this premium. The annual income limit to obtain this aid has also been increased, so that 75 percent of French households are eligible.

On the other hand, the State will provide 3,000 euros in aid to the purchase of cars with combustion engines that comply with the most recent and strict anti-pollution regulations. In this case, conventional hybrids (HEV) such as Toyota Yaris or Prius would be included, to mention a couple of examples.

The greatest public incentive in all of Europe

This translates into practice in that, meeting all requirements, up to 12,000 euros of aid can be obtained when buying an electric car, the greatest public incentive in all of Europe.

If an old car is delivered with the requirements requested by the French government, a new Opel Corsa-e goes from 30,650 to 18,650 euros. A Peugeot e-208 can go from 32,300 to 20,300 euros and a Renault ZOE can be bought new for 20,000 euros (prices in the French market).

