One of the big problems technology companies offering digital services have faced is the spread of racial, sexual or religious hate content on social media and other platforms; Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, have suffered.

After various crises and questions by authorities from various countries, the response of the firms has been to invest human, technical and financial resources to combat this type of publication, however, it seems that it has been insufficient.

At least for France, Where this week a new law was passed to try to reduce the publication of illegal content and reduce hate speech in the digital world, which establishes a legal framework that requires companies to take more vigorous actions.

In this sense, companies such as Google, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat They must remove content related to pedophilia or terrorism within an hour to avoid receiving a considerable fine.

“People will think twice before crossing the red line if they know there is a high probability that they will be held to account,” Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet was quoted by ..

According to the new law, which will take effect on July 1, non-compliance can lead to fines of up to 1.25 million euros (or $ 1.36 million) set by the authorities, or up to 4 percent of your global revenue repeat violations that are considered serious.

In this regard, the French junior minister for Digital Affairs, quoted by The Wall Street Journal, noted that: “We can no longer afford to depend on the goodwill of the platforms and their voluntary promises.”

It could become a trend

Certainly all the referred firms; Google, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat They have taken multiple actions to mitigate the spread of this type of content.

In this sense, a CNet report indicates that the companies are willing to continue collaborating. Audrey Herblin-Stoop, director of public policy for Twitter for France, said that the company has worked closely with the French government as part of its commitment to make the internet a safer place; For his part, a Facebook spokesperson said that fighting hate online has been a priority for the company for many years.

However, it seems that for governments this is not enough, in Germany there is already a precedent for a law of this nature, approved by the government in 2017 and, according to European media, the United Kingdom is working on its own legislation, so, if it works in France, it would not be surprising if it starts to be replicated in other countries, Just remember what happened to the Google rate.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299