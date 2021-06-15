“France will be different from Monaco and Baku”

06/14/2021 at 7:59 PM CEST

Spanish driver Fernando Alonso (Alpine), double Formula One world champion, assured that the French Grand Prix next weekend “will be different from the experience in Monaco and Baku” and trusted “to be able to offer a show to the fans “.

“I always like to race in France. I have had some good results in Formula 1 and in other categories, but the Paul Ricard circuit is a track that I don’t know very well, as I have only raced here once in Formula 1“, He said.

The Asturian, who was sixth in the last round of the World Championship on the 6th in Baku and eleventh in the championship, spoke in an Alpine statement about the adjustments made on the track, with “quite a few high-speed sections” such as the curve 10, which “will be fun in these modern Formula One cars.”

His teammate, Frenchman Esteban Ocon, also referred to his great “motivation” and his “energy” for running at home, since in 2019 he was not competing and last year this test was not contested.

“I think everyone in the team is desperate to have a good home race., and we will work hard to achieve it. It’s the south of France, the good weather, the fans in the stands and the fastest cars in the world … I can’t wait, “said the Frenchman, retired in Azerbaijan and twelfth in the World Cup, one point behind Alonso (12 ).