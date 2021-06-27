France vs Switzerland: Schedule, where to watch and probable line-up of the round of 16 of the European Championship

The round of 16 of Euro 2021 continue this Monday, June 28 with some exciting matches and the French National Team, in search of their revenge, will have to pass over Switzerland, a match that you can see live on Sky Sports at o’clock. 2:00 PM, Mexico time.

France, runner-up of the tournament, seeks to lift the Cup in this edition, however, for this, it must defeat one of the strong teams, Switzerland.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Elettra Lamborghini, the hottest photos of the Italian

France, organizer of the tournament 4 years ago, came close to winning the Cup, so this time, they will not let it get away so easily and will be a tough opponent to beat and a clear favorite against Switzerland.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports, starting at 2:00 PM: Central Mexico Time, this coming Monday, June 28.

Probable lineups:

France:

Mbappé Benzema Griezmann Pogba Kanté Tolisso Hernández Kimpembe Varane Koundé Llorís

Swiss:

Embolo Seferovic Zuber Freuler Xhaka Shaqiri Rodríguez Akanji Elvedi Widmer Sommer

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content