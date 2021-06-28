France vs Switzerland: Lineups of the Eurocup match

The round of 16 of Euro 2021 define a new member of the quarterfinals this Monday with the match between France and Switzerland, a meeting that promises emotions and great moments, as the Swiss National Team will not be a piece of cake for the Gauls.

France, runner-up in the tournament, seeks to lift the Cup in this edition, however, for this, it must defeat one of the strong teams in a match where both will go out with their best men.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Elettra Lamborghini, the hottest photos of the Italian

Both Didier Deschamps and Vladimir Petković will take the field with their best eleven players, looking to reach the next round.

Lineups:

France: Lloris (PO) (C), Pavard, Kimpembe, Varane, Lenglet, Pogba, Griezmann, Mbappé, Kanté, Rabiot and Benzema.

Switzerland: Sommer, Zuber, Rodríguez, Akanji, Elvedi, Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Shaqiri, Embolo and Seferovic

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content