France vs Germany: Schedule, where to watch and probable line-up of the Eurocopa match

Euro 2020 (In 2021) is on day 1 of the group stage and although it is early in the competition, we have one of the early finals; France vs Germany, game that you can see this Tuesday, June 15 at 2 PM Central Mexico time, live on Sky Sports.

France is measured against Germany in the group of death, because they share a place with Portugal, so they know that they should not miss any point.

The game will be played at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena, where both will go out for everything with their best men to seek the 3 points.

Probable lineups

FRANCE: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernández; Pogba, Kanté, Rabiot; Griezmann, Benzema and Mbappé.

GERMANY: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Gündogan, Kroos, Gosens; Havertz, Müller, and Gnabry.