France vs. Germany: lineups, schedule and where to watch this game of giants

At the Allianz Arena in Munich there will be a meeting of two historical teams full of world figures such as France Y Germany. In the history of football they have always left unforgettable duels and in the Euro 2020 they share in Group F against Portugal and Hungary.

It will be key that one of the two can win, taking into account that Portugal will face the most modest of the group and could direct their classification as leader. The favorite will be France for the football it has played in recent years and for the good time of some of its figures.

Mbappé x Benzema 🥰 What’s your #FRA forward line? # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/DKPaXPE9q6 – UEFA EURO 2020 (@ EURO2020) June 15, 2021

Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema lead the world champions. While the Germans will have Neuer, Kroos, Havertz and Müller as banners. It will be the last tournament that Joaquim Low directs.

Probable lineups:

France: Hugo Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Lucas Hernández; Tolisso, Kanté, Pogba; Griezmann, Mbappé and Giroud.

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger; Kimmich, Gündogan, Kroos, Gosens; Gnabry, Havertz and Müller.

The referee will be the Spanish Carlos del Cerro.

🤩 MUNICH! 😍 Where are you watching France vs Germany? # EURO2020 | #FRA #GER pic.twitter.com/TaUHdRPBOs – UEFA EURO 2020 (@ EURO2020) June 15, 2021

Where to watch the game?

In the United States, you can tune in to this game on TUDN USA from 3:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 11:30 am (Pacific Time). The preview will start half an hour before.

Game times in the world and where to see it

Spain: 9:00 pm | TeleCinco Espana, Antena 3, fuboTV Spain, Mitele Plus

Peru: 2:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports Peru

Colombia: 2:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports and Win Sports +

Ecuador: 2:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Argentina: 4:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports Argentina and TNT Sports

Chile: 3:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports Chile and TNT Sports

Mexico: 2:00 pm | Sky HD

Venezuela: 3:00 pm | IVC and Simple TV

