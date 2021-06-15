France vs Germany: Lineups for the Eurocup group stage match

In the best template that can present us this first day of the Eurocup, the German Selection will be measured against the world champion, France, at the Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich.

In the so-called group of death, the favorite to win the tournament will have their first commitment and despite having a great squad, it will be a problem for Didier Deschamps to find a system in which Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappé, Porgba and Kanté can function. .

French National Team Lineup: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Presnel Kimpembe, Raphaël Varane, Lucas Hernández, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema

For his part, Joachim Löw wants to say goodbye to the National Team at the top, so he will not skimp and send the best they have. Despite the image it left last year, Germany has shown improvement; however, their defeat to Macedonia in the World Cup Qualifiers has left doubts.

Germany lineup: Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rüdiger, Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich, Robin Gosens, İlkay Gündoğan, Kai Havertz, Toni Kroos, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller.