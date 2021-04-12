France votes on flight ban to reduce carbon emissions

France wants to reduce the carbon emissions generated by airplanes that cover some domestic routes. The National Assembly approved the prohibition of certain domestic flights, as part of the government’s plan to lower pollution levels.

According to Reuters, the measure would impact on flights covering routes that can be covered by train in less than two and a half hours. The initiative is part of an even broader climate bill. The Emmanuel Macron administration aims to reduce carbon emissions by 40% by 2030, starting from 1990 levels.

Agnes Pannier-Runacher, Minister of Industry of France, said about the measure approved by the deputies: “We know that aviation is a contributor of carbon dioxide and that, due to climate change, we must reduce emissions.” The official also went to the crossroads of the complaints of the aeronautical companies, who criticized the timing of the project when the sector faces a severe crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The vote to ban some domestic flights in France came days after the state announced a multi-million dollar contribution to Air France. The Gallic government will contribute to a recapitalization of 4 billion euros in the flag carrier. The objective is to strengthen the company’s structure, after a year of restrictions due to the pandemic.

“We must support our companies and not leave them behind,” said Pannier-Runacher. Likewise the minister ruled out that there was a contradiction between the climate project and the “rescue” of the national airline.

For environmentalists, the flight ban is not enough

Photo by Tango Tsuttie on Unsplash

Reuters also indicates that French environmental groups criticized Macron for “watering down” the promises of the original climate bill. They ensure that the initiative voted not deep enough to decrease carbon emissions.

A citizens’ climate forum set up by the French government originally called for the flight ban to cover routes that can be covered by train. in less than four hours, against the two and a half hours contemplated by the current measure.

The last word has not yet been said regarding this issue. The bill approved by the National Assembly will now go to the Senate for a second vote. At the end of the same, it will return to the deputies for the definitive suffrage.

