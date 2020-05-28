France will allow the reopening of restaurants, bars and cafes from June 2, although with tougher restrictions in Paris than elsewhere, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday, announcing the next phase of easing restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus.

The government is also lifting a national travel restriction of more than 100 km and will reopen beaches and parks starting next week, while trying to revive the eurozone’s second largest economy before the summer tourism season.

“Freedom will be the rule, prohibitions the exception,” said Philippe in a televised speech.

More than 28,600 people died as a result of Covid-19 in France. On Thursday, the death toll increased by less than 100 for the eighth consecutive day.

The spread of the virus is slowing more rapidly than expected and Paris is no longer considered a “red zone” of the disease, said Philippe. But the danger is still lurking and there is no room for complacency, he added.

The greater Paris region is now an “orange” zone, which means that it is not as free of the virus as almost all other regions of the country, which have been designated as “green”, and easing restrictions will be more cautious.

Across the country, restaurants, cafes and bars will have to guarantee a minimum space of one meter between tables and all employees must wear masks. In “orange” zones, they will only be able to open areas outdoors.

France and its European neighbors have been progressively easing the unprecedented restrictions on public life enacted last month, desperate to revive the damaged economies, but worried about a possible second wave of infections.

